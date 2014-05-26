The iPhone 5C might not be inexpensive but it’s a dazzling handset that carries a breath of fresh air to the iPhone lineup. Apple has launched the 8GB version of its iPhone 5C in India for Rs 37,500. a move aimed at trapping a larger share of the flourishing smartphone market in India. Apple’s iPhone 5c delivers a colorful new option in an improved, mid-level iPhone. For a limited time, Apple also is including a free case worth Rs 2,000 with every purchase. So is the iPhone 5c just old wine in a colorful new bottle, or is it another winner from Apple – let’s find out.

Screen Size

This is the most colorful any iPhone has ever been. The iPhone 5c sports the same 4.0-inch (640 x 1136 pixels resolution) seen in the iPhone 5 and the iPhone 5s. The iPhone 5c (124.40 x 59.20 x 8.97 mm, 132 grams) is slightly bigger and noticeably heavier than the iPhone 5 (123.80 x 58.60 x 7.60 mm, 112 grams).

Operating System

8GB iPhone 5c comes with iOS 7 out of the box. Apple put a lot of effort into making the system look and feel more decent and fresh. Transitions are smoother and slicker, and the design is trendy.

Battery

iPhone 5c also gets a longer battery life, weighing in at 5.73 Watt hours. At 3.8 Volts, that appears to offer 1507 mAh, compared to the previous iPhone 5 battery which was 1440 mAh. With not much internet browsing you can stretch the battery life to about 12 hours.

Camera

The iPhone 5c has practically the same camera that the iPhone 5 shipped with. iPhone 5c features a 8MP iSight camera and is among the best in the market which works well even in low light. The 1.2-megapixel FaceTime camera shoots 1280-by-960-pixel images and records 720p HD video.

Processor and Storage

iPhone 5c is powered by an A6 chip with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal memory.

Color

There’s a wide-enough range of colors that you’ll definitely find an iPhone 5C that you like the look of. The iPhone 5c comes in white or a series of bright colors: green, blue, yellow or pink.

Connectivity

Talking about connectivity it includes UMTS, HSPA+, DC-HSDPA, 3G,(850/900/1700/1900/2100 MHz), GSM, EDGE, (850/900/1800/1900 MHz) and WiFi.

Miscellaneous

iPhone 5c accompanies a new range of headphone that have a design that fits in your ear finer than the round shaped in-ear models. The volume buttons in iPhone 5c are now oblong in the place of circles as compared to iPhone 5. Plus, iPhone 5c shows the world how to use plastic without making the device feel flimsy or cheap.

Pros

Solid, colorfully fun construction

Smooth OS

Decent battery life

iOS ecosystem remains unrivaled

Cons

Not as future-proof as the 5s

High Cost

Doesn’t feel premium

Quick look at the Specifications

Display: 4.00-inch

Processor: 1.3GHzDual core Apple A6 chipset

Rear Camera: 8-megapixel

Front Camera: 1.2-megapixel

Resolution: 640 x 1136 pixels

RAM: 1GB

OS: iOS 7

Storage: 8GB

Battery capacity: 1507mAh

Verdict

iPhone 5c is a great device with solid performance but if Apple truly wants its 8GB iPhone 5C to sell in India, it will have to push the price to at least Rs 30000 without buybacks.