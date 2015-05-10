Best Free Image Editor for Android

Editing images is like giving the ultimate finishing touch to a painting. Photographs often don’t look as decent as they could if you don’t apply that finishing touch. Using one of the best free image editor apps you can achieve any effect of you desire, whether it be the typical Photoshop-esque image editing like taming an existing photo by lightning it or eliminating red eyes or something a little more amusing like creating a collage, there is an image editor app on Android to meet your desires. Since most people use their Android gadgets to capture images, alltechnoblog.com have shortlisted the best free image editor apps that can help you to take, edit, and share better photos.

PicsArt

This is by far the most well-liked and popular image editing app. It currently has a very good rating of 4.4 in Google Play Store. It easy and user-friendly interface gives impressions to user that their photos will not be messed when user tries editing. You can find almost every kind of editing tools in this app starting from photo editor, drawing tool, photo grid, collage maker etc. PicsArt has its own social networking service where you can make your account to upload your edited images. Also, it has the option to share your edited images on all of the trending social platforms. You can even share your pics with the help of text and email too!

VSCO Cam

VSCO Cam is one of the excellent camera apps on Android. This app offers variety of photo editing tools which permits users to fully edit and customize their pics. VSCO Cam also has lots of amazing filters for professional photo editing. However, beginners will take some time to figure out how to use VSCO Cam because the app mainly works on icons and code numbers but still it’s easy to use. VSCO Cam also has its own community where users can join and share their edited pics.VSCO Cam’s preset packs are some of its most useful and fantastic features which gives you a way to easily process your pics into a predefined look with a few taps, automatically, without you having to fiddle with settings before or after you take every snap. Like Picsart, VSCO cam has its exclusive social forum where you can share your customized photos.

PicSay

PicSay is a beautiful Android app with which users can get creative by adding word bubbles, clip-art graphics and word art titles. It combines basic editing features and a few extra perks to deliver fascinating photos. When you’re done editing your photos, you can share them with colleagues on different social platform supported by this app. This app is ideal for anyone taking casual pictures to send to friends or family while on holiday or away from home.

Photo Editor by Aviary

This is the one of the best free photo editing software that is available on the Google Play Store with the spectacular rating of 4.4. It has a ton of different features like red eye removal, whiten teeth, one tap enhance, temperature mode and color splash options that don’t require attending a webinar or reading a dummies guide to study how to use Aviary. It’s very simple and easy to use image editing app.

Pixlr Express

Pixlr is a very decent piece of image editing software. Their online version is also top class. It has countless tools and features; you name it, they have it. It has power users tool along with photoshop like effects. You can generate interesting collage with Pixlr Express with a brilliant effects like focal blur, denoise and much more.

These were our top 5 photo editing apps for Android. Hope you enjoy using them. If you do have an Android camera app that you can’t live without then please let us know in the comments below.