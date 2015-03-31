4G LTE Smartphone – Lenovo A7000 is marching towards Indian market with the best price and technology tuned music. The event is going to crack all the records that have been made till today by Lenovo. The main reason behind it will be budget suitable technology advanced Smartphone, inbuilt with all advance features and stuffed with a stunning outer look. The main motive and targeted customers are multimedia users that have covered the main market. Let us get into brief about the phone.

Technology used

Lenovo A7000 is a best in class Smartphone for music lovers and video lovers with an attractive price offer with MediaTek 4G LTE True8Core™ processor. The processor supports battery life by optimized responsive performance with the hardware. It is first phone ever with Dolby Atoms technology, we all are aware of this cutting edge technology that was very famous as home theater system. Dolby Atoms technology can allow up to 128 audio tracks and a dynamic rendering to loudspeakers too, giving you 3D effect. It is designed in a manner the sound seems to be coming from designated spots, giving an effect of moving audio that flows around us. So a Smartphone with an advanced power saver technology along with home theater sound system and a high quality graphics. A phone which is pre-loaded with Guvera Music application for unlimited music streaming from all around the world – over 1 million songs.

Design

The Lenovo A7000 alike to forerunner the A6000 in that it has the same utilitarian treat outline that doesn’t break any traditions. Anyway, for what it is justified regardless of the power buttons and the volume rocker on the right edge of the telephone are made of metal. It feels stronger. Else, the 8mm-thick telephone is made completely of plastic. It will be accessible in Onyx Black and Pearl White hues.

Camera and Micro-USB slots

The 3.5mm jack and the Micro-USB space lie on top of the telephone. The back spread is removable and accepts the battery inside. The front cam, is surrounded by light sensor and the earpiece all sit on top of the presentation. Lenovo makes utilization of a line of three catches to explore through the Android working framework. The essential cam alongside the blaze sits on the rear. It has 8-megapixel primary shooter and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera.

Specifications

Lenovo drain Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 410 chipset for a MediaTek processor. It is a 1.7GHz octa-center processor with a great output. It is stuffed with 2GB of RAM inbuilt for various applications and administrations, and 8GB of memory storage capacity too. One can likewise signify 32GB of outer memory storage utilizing a microSD card, which will be important for a storage that is designed to indulge a group of people that spend a great deal of time in feature/ music.

Display

Lenovo A7000 has a display screen of 5.5 inches with a IPS capacitive touch screen, with resolution of 720*1280 pixels.