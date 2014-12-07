Micromax Canvas Xpress launched with specs Android 4.4, 4.5-inch display at Rs. 6999

Micromax, India’s largest smartphone selling company has made an exclusive deal with one of the most well-liked online retailers Flipkart, to launch Micromax’s latest smartphone named as Micromax Canvas Xpress A99. The Micromax Canvas Xpress is a nice looking handset that utilizes a little metal in its build that gives a modern interface to it.

Screen-Size & Display

The Canvas Xpress features a 4.5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen which supports 16M colors with a resolution of 854×480 pixels (~294 ppi pixel density). It gives vivacious contrast, vibrant colors and brilliant graphics.

Operating System

Micromax Xpress A99 is fuelled by latest Android OS, v4.4.2 (KitKat).

RAM & Processor

It is powered by 1.3 GHz quad core processor. It comes along with 1 GB of RAM.

Storage

The primary storage for Micromax Xpress A99 is 8GB and has a Micro SD card slot. The storage on the device is expandable up to 32 GB.

Battery

The device gets power from a 1950 mAh battery, which gives 7 hours of talk time on a single charge.

Camera

Canvas Xpress A99 features a 0.3MP front camera which will be coupled with a 5MP rear camera which comes along with a features like auto focus, LED Flash, panoramic, Geo-tagging, HDR and face/Smile detection.

Colors

This smart phone will be made available in a fascinating range of colors like electric blue and classic silver.

Miscellaneous

The Canvas Xpress comes with a unique inbuilt software features like HotKnot to transfer data with just a tap, and Smart Wake that allows users to open their favorite apps through customized gestures from the locked screen itself. Also, Aircel subscribers will get up to 500MB of free data for 6-months along with free Flipkart eBooks worth Rs. 1000, on purchasing this smartphone.

Price

The Micromax Canvas Xpress price is listed at Rs. 6,999 in India and will be on sale exclusively on Flipkart from 8th December onwards.

Quick Look at the Specifications

Display: 4.50-inch

Processor: 1.3GHz

Rear Camera: 5-megapixel

Front Camera: 0.3-megapixel

Resolution: 480×854 pixels

RAM: 1GB

OS: Android 4.4 (KitKat)

Battery capacity: 1950mAh