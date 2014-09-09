Moto G2 Released: Exceptional phone, Exceptional price

Moto G was an ultimate revolution in the Indian smartphone market and now the successor of the Moto G has been announced. Motorola has decided to re-launch the G-series of smartphones with a successor that expects to get the most out of the simple and cost-friendly features of the first G. The company decided to stick to the former name, keeping things simple by calling it Moto G, 2nd Generation device or 1068 XT Model. One of the major upgrades is the new Moto G2 does have a Micro SD card slot which is located underneath the back cover. It also comes along with two new front stereo speakers for better sound output. The phone also supports dual Micro-SIMs. Have a look at the below listed features to know more about Moto G2.

Screen-Size& Display

The 2nd Gen Moto G features a 5.0-inch which feels like a nice upgrade over the 4.5inch of the original Moto G. Moto G2 supports 720p HD IPS display, which is absolutely made out of Corning Gorilla Glass. Moto G2 looks to have the resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels with a dpi of 320.

Operating System

Moto G2 comes loaded with Android 4.4 KitKat OS, which can be immediately upgraded to Android L as soon as it is released.

Design

Tall and Sleek Moto G2 looks nothing unique when compared to Moto G from the design aspect. The new Moto G2 weighs 149 grams and is slightly heavier, taller and wider than the Moto G which weighs 143 grams.

RAM & Processor

Unfortunately, there’s no upgrade in the processor. Moto G2 comes along with the same processor as Moto G i.e. Snapdragon 400 quad-core chip which runs at 1.2GHz sports the Adreno 305 graphics processor and powered by1GB of RAM.

Storage

Moto G2 is available in 8GB and 16GB internal storage, which fortunately can be expanded up to 32GB via Micro SD card.

Battery

Battery of Moto G2 remains unchanged as compared to the Moto G i.e. 2070 mAh Li-Ion battery, but Motorola assures that it will last for more than a day.

Camera

One of the most unsatisfactory features of the Moto G was the camera. Fortunately, working on this drawback, Moto G2 packs in an upgraded 8MP rear camera with LED flash and a 2MP front-facing camera for capturing your selfie.

Colors

Basically, Moto G2 will be available in Black and White colors with many colored rear shells which will be made available from upcoming October onwards.

Price

Moto G2 is made available from 5th September onwards on Flipkart for a price of 12,999INR (including offers) for 16GB smartphone.

Quick Look at the Specifications

Operating System: Android 4.4.4 (KitKat)

Screen Size: 5-inch 720pHD

Processor: 1.2GHz Snapdragon 400

Battery: 2070mAh

Dual SIM

RAM: 1GB

Storage: Available in 8GB and 16GB and could be expanded up to 32GB

Camera: Rear: 8MP& Front: 2MP

Dual front-facing stereo speakers

Connectivity: 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, 3.5mm Headphone jack, Micro USB and GPS.

Price: 12,999 INR for 16GB

Final Verdict

Hopefully, Motorola has worked on all inadequacies and drawbacks that we have noticed in the first-generation Moto G smartphone, most importantly unavailability of the Micro SD slot, smaller screen and low camera performance, and so we can expect the new Moto G2 to hit the market rightly and to break all the records.