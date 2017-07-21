Reliance Jio Introduce Intelligent SmartPhone, “India Ka Smartphone – JioPhone”
Today Reliance Jio Introduce India Ka SmartPhone JioPhone in Reliance Industries AGM
- You can do unlimited voice call free for life time from this SmartPhone
Features of Jio Smartphone Smartphone
- The JioPhone will have a JioPhone TV cable which will connect the phone to all smart and non-smart TVs: Mukesh Ambani
- On the JioPhone, voice will ALWAYS be free: Mukesh Ambani
- Jio prime members will continue to get tariff benefits, attractive surprises: Mukesh Ambani
from August 15, Jio will give access to unlimited data on JioPhone.
Jio will provide this service at Rs 153 per month. This is 1/30th or 3% of the existing prices. Weekly data plan of Rs 53 to be available for JioPhone.