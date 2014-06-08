Samsung Galaxy Tab 4 – 7.0, 8.0, And 10.1 Go on Sale
Samsung revealed the newest Galaxy Tab series, the Galaxy Tab4, which is available in 7-inch, 8-inch and 10.1-inch variants and is aimed at the low-end tablet market. The Galaxy Tab 4 series is released with Android 4.4.2 KitKat. The Tab 4 line comes with more modest specs and a lower price than Samsung’s other tablets. Designed with the whole family in viewpoint, the Samsung Galaxy Tab® 4 offers unending entertainment options. The new Multi User Mode, dazzling display and delicate design make this tablet easy to use and difficult to place down.
Screen
The pixel density is less throughout the entire Tab4 range having a resolution of 1280×800 which results in the following pixel density: 216ppi on Tab4 7.0, 189ppi on Tab4 8.0, and the lowest of 149ppi on the Tab4 10.1. It basically means that you will have to take the 7-inch model for the best viewing experience.
Storage
The entire series of Samsung Galaxy Tab4 comes along with 1.5 GB RAM and 16GB ROM which can be expanded up to 64 GB via microSD.
Camera
Samsung uses consistent cameras throughout the entire Tab4 series, that is 1.3MP front-facing camera and a 3.1MPrear camera.
Battery
Battery capacity of tab4 series is as listed below
Galaxy Tab4 7.0: 4,000mAh
Galaxy Tab4 8.0: 4,450mAh
Galaxy Tab4 10.1: 6,800mAh
With average use I have no doubt this tablet can easily last 3 to 4 days before needing any recharging.
Processor
The complete Tab4 series runs on a 1.2GHz quad-core processor, which isn’t precisely the best but gets the job done.
Color
The Samsung Galaxy Tab 4 line will be offered in a choice of black or white.
Price
Samsung Galaxy Tab4 7.0(8GB) Price- $199.99
Samsung Galaxy Tab4 8.0(16GB) Price- $269.99
Samsung Galaxy Tab4 10.1(16GB) Price- $349.99
Quick look at a specifications of Tab4 Series
Tab4 7.0
Network: 4G LTE &Wi-Fi-only
Processor: 1.2 GHz Quad-core
Display: 7-inch WXGA (1280×800)
OS: Android 4.4 (KitKat)
Camera / Flash: – Rear: 3 MP – Front: 1.3 MP
Memory: 1.5GB RAM; 8/16GB storage
micro SD (up to 32GB) – Wi-Fi
micro SD (up to 64GB) – 4G LTE
Dimension / Weight: 107.9 x 186.9 x 9 mm, 276g
Battery: 4,000mAhFront: 7.0-inch LCD (1280 x 800) display, home button, back button, multitasking button.
Rear: Speaker
Left side: Nothing.
Right: Button Lock, volume buttons and IR blaster, MicroSD slot
Top: 3.5 plugin headset
Bottom: Micro USB 2.0
Tab4 8.0
Network: 4G LTE &Wi-Fi-only
Processor: 1.2 GHz Quad-core
Display: 8-inch WXGA (1280×800)
OS: Android 4.4 (KitKat)
Camera / Flash: – Rear: 3 MP – Front: 1.3 MP
Video: Recording/Playback: 720p/1080p at 30 fps
Memory: 1.5GB RAM; 16GB storage; Micro SD (up to 64GB)
Dimension / Weight: 124.0 x 210.0 x 7.95mm, 320g
Battery: 4,450mAh
Front: 8.0” LCD 1280 x 800 display, 1.3 MP front camera, home button, back button, multitasking button
Rear: Speaker, 3 MP camera
Left side: Nothing.
Right: Button Lock, volume buttons and IR blaster, MicroSD slot
Top: 3.5 plugin headset
Bottom: Micro USB 2.0
Tab4 10.1
Network: 4G LTE &Wi-Fi-only
Processor: 1.2 GHz Quad-core
Display: 10-inch WXGA (1280×800)
OS: Android 4.4 (KitKat)
Camera / Flash- Rear: 3 MP- Front: 1.3 MP
Memory: 1.5GB RAM; 16GB storage; Micro SD (up to 64GB)
Dimension / Weight: 243.4 x 176.4 x 7.95mm, 487g
Battery: 6,800mAh
Left side: Speaker and Headset 3.5 plugin
Right: Speaker
Top: Button Lock, volume buttons and IR blaster, MicroSD slot
Bottom: Micro USB 2.0