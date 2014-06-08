Samsung revealed the newest Galaxy Tab series, the Galaxy Tab4, which is available in 7-inch, 8-inch and 10.1-inch variants and is aimed at the low-end tablet market. The Galaxy Tab 4 series is released with Android 4.4.2 KitKat. The Tab 4 line comes with more modest specs and a lower price than Samsung’s other tablets. Designed with the whole family in viewpoint, the Samsung Galaxy Tab® 4 offers unending entertainment options. The new Multi User Mode, dazzling display and delicate design make this tablet easy to use and difficult to place down.

Screen

The pixel density is less throughout the entire Tab4 range having a resolution of 1280×800 which results in the following pixel density: 216ppi on Tab4 7.0, 189ppi on Tab4 8.0, and the lowest of 149ppi on the Tab4 10.1. It basically means that you will have to take the 7-inch model for the best viewing experience.

Storage

The entire series of Samsung Galaxy Tab4 comes along with 1.5 GB RAM and 16GB ROM which can be expanded up to 64 GB via microSD.

Camera

Samsung uses consistent cameras throughout the entire Tab4 series, that is 1.3MP front-facing camera and a 3.1MPrear camera.

Battery

Battery capacity of tab4 series is as listed below

Galaxy Tab4 7.0: 4,000mAh

Galaxy Tab4 8.0: 4,450mAh

Galaxy Tab4 10.1: 6,800mAh

With average use I have no doubt this tablet can easily last 3 to 4 days before needing any recharging.

Processor

The complete Tab4 series runs on a 1.2GHz quad-core processor, which isn’t precisely the best but gets the job done.

Color

The Samsung Galaxy Tab 4 line will be offered in a choice of black or white.

Price

Samsung Galaxy Tab4 7.0(8GB) Price- $199.99

Samsung Galaxy Tab4 8.0(16GB) Price- $269.99

Samsung Galaxy Tab4 10.1(16GB) Price- $349.99

Quick look at a specifications of Tab4 Series

Tab4 7.0

Network: 4G LTE &Wi-Fi-only

Processor: 1.2 GHz Quad-core

Display: 7-inch WXGA (1280×800)

OS: Android 4.4 (KitKat)

Camera / Flash: – Rear: 3 MP – Front: 1.3 MP

Memory: 1.5GB RAM; 8/16GB storage

micro SD (up to 32GB) – Wi-Fi

micro SD (up to 64GB) – 4G LTE

Dimension / Weight: 107.9 x 186.9 x 9 mm, 276g

Battery: 4,000mAhFront: 7.0-inch LCD (1280 x 800) display, home button, back button, multitasking button.

Rear: Speaker

Left side: Nothing.

Right: Button Lock, volume buttons and IR blaster, MicroSD slot

Top: 3.5 plugin headset

Bottom: Micro USB 2.0

Tab4 8.0

Network: 4G LTE &Wi-Fi-only

Processor: 1.2 GHz Quad-core

Display: 8-inch WXGA (1280×800)

OS: Android 4.4 (KitKat)

Camera / Flash: – Rear: 3 MP – Front: 1.3 MP

Video: Recording/Playback: 720p/1080p at 30 fps

Memory: 1.5GB RAM; 16GB storage; Micro SD (up to 64GB)

Dimension / Weight: 124.0 x 210.0 x 7.95mm, 320g

Battery: 4,450mAh

Front: 8.0” LCD 1280 x 800 display, 1.3 MP front camera, home button, back button, multitasking button

Rear: Speaker, 3 MP camera

Left side: Nothing.

Right: Button Lock, volume buttons and IR blaster, MicroSD slot

Top: 3.5 plugin headset

Bottom: Micro USB 2.0

Tab4 10.1

Network: 4G LTE &Wi-Fi-only

Processor: 1.2 GHz Quad-core

Display: 10-inch WXGA (1280×800)

OS: Android 4.4 (KitKat)

Camera / Flash- Rear: 3 MP- Front: 1.3 MP

Memory: 1.5GB RAM; 16GB storage; Micro SD (up to 64GB)

Dimension / Weight: 243.4 x 176.4 x 7.95mm, 487g

Battery: 6,800mAh

Left side: Speaker and Headset 3.5 plugin

Right: Speaker

Top: Button Lock, volume buttons and IR blaster, MicroSD slot

Bottom: Micro USB 2.0