Most played games on mobiles are the Arcade ones, since they make your time fly and you don’t get so bored of them too soon.If you don’t want to spend your summer sweating it out in a real arcade, these Android games bring the arcade to you. This roundup of android games we are going to showcase best arcade games for June 2014. Google Play Store has a huge selection of android Arcade games. Here is the list of top 5 best android Arcade games for android game lovers.

1. Kosmik Revenge

Kosmik Revenge is a beautiful addition to your old school arcade shooter arsenal. Kosmik Revenge will straightaway impress you with its production values. In this ultramodern space shooter, you take on wave after wave of alien enemies. Whether you’re old enough to remember playing Space Invaders in a real arcade, or just confronting this type of game for the first time, Kosmik Revenge is full of pulse-squashing action. It looks marvelous, sounds stunning, has real controls and contains plenty of levels to keep you busy.

2. World of Thingies

[youtube]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3qPZ8CcIUGc[/youtube]

World of Thingies is an entertaining puzzle-style arcade game that features addictive gameplay and a cast of cool characters. World of Thingies is an unpredictable and hyperactive puzzle game where you play against your friends in real-time or battle thousands of other competitors from around the world. Collect tons of lovable Thingies, expose fun multiplayer items, and explore a vast creative world. It is available freely at Google play store supporting seamless Facebook integration.

3. Samurai II: Vengeance

[youtube]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ui53QL0c4c0[/youtube]

Samurai II vengeance for Android is very popular and thousands of gamers around the world would be glad to get it. Samurai II: Vengeance is a fun to play for many reasons. One of these is the extraordinary graphics, which provide an immense level of depth and charm to the environments. If you love challenging, violent combat in your games, you owe it to yourself to download Samurai II. This game comes to you via the Google Play store for $3US.

4. Edge of Tomorrow Game

[youtube]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JpFG02BgLlk[/youtube]

If you loved the Tom Cruisefilm Edge of Tomorrow, the Android game based on this film is sure to delight you. The Edge of Tomorrow is super action game with excellent visuals and amazing sound effects that will appeal to arcade game fans who love first person shooters. The impressive sci-fi thriller game of “Edge of Tomorrow” reveals in a near future in which an alien race has hit the Earth in an unrelenting assault, unbeatable by any military unit in the world. This game is freely available in the Google Play store.

5. Slido

[youtube]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ND_wfx1Njk0[/youtube]

Slido is a fun and spontaneous game with nice sound design and beautiful visuals, this simple game has extremely high replay value. Slide the color buckets and catch the falling blocks. Your goal is to get as many points as you can while the game is progressively getting harder. ART is not supported in this game and that is the only drawback. This game is freely available.

So that’s it from us.